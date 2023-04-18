Girl, 15, reported missing from Back of the Yards

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Alyssa Garrison, 15, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black hat and black pants in the 5100 block of South Honore Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Garrison is 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police have not said when she last had contact with family or friends.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.