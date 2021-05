article

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing over the weekend from the Hermosa neighborhood.

Aleila Maldonado was last seen Saturday leaving her home in the 3500 block of West Lyndale Avenue

She is described as standing 5-foot-4, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554.