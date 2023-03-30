Girl, 15, reported missing from Pilsen

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Wednesday from the Pilsen neighborhood.

Natasha Bentancourt, 15, was last seen in the 5900 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to a CPD missing alert.

Bentancourt is 5 feet tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a gray shirt, khaki pants and light blue shoes.

Natasha Bentancourt | Chicago police

Bentancourt is known to frequent the area of 64th Street and Latrobe Avenue.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.