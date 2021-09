A teenage girl was shot Monday on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. near Roosevelt Road and Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The 15-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her leg, Chicago police and fire officials said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

