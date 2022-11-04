Girl, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Woodlawn

A teenage girl was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 16-year-old was one of a group of people who took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man at gunpoint in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police.

She was arrested moments later by police and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No additional information was immediately available.