Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Woodlawn

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Woodlawn
FOX 32 Chicago

Juveniles driving carjacking trend in Chicago

Sadly, a 17-year-old is not the youngest suspect that members of Chicago's carjacking task force have seen. They arrested a well-known 11-year-old that was part of a carjacking crew, and it was not his first time.

CHICAGO - A teenage girl was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 16-year-old was one of a group of people who took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man at gunpoint in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police.

She was arrested moments later by police and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No additional information was immediately available.