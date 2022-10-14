Girl, 16, dies after being found unresponsive in Far South Side home

An investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old girl died Thursday morning on Chicago's Far South Side.

Izabella Vandas was found unresponsive around 1:53 a.m. inside a home in the 4000 block of East 134th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Vandas was transported to Trinity Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said narcotics were recovered from the scene.

Autopsy results are pending.