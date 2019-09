article

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from West Rogers Park.

Tia Carter was last seen Monday in the 6300 block of North Richmond Street, according to Chicago police.

Carter, who is 5-feet-6, is known to visit near Keeler and West End avenues in West Garfield Park, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.