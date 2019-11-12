Girl, 17, accused of elbowing, biting Chicago cops in Austin

A 17-year-old girl is accused of hitting a police officer and biting another Tuesday in Austin on the West Side.

The teen was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of assault and was cited for resisting a police officer, according to Chicago police.

Officers went inside a residence about 1:37 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison Street after responding to reports of a person with a gun, police said.

Several people inside had been involved in a fight, and the girl allegedly elbowed an officer in the lip while they were trying to gain control of the situation, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition with a laceration to the lip, police said.

As she was being arrested, the teen allegedly resisted and bit another officer on the wrist, police said.

The officer was treated on the scene for minor injuries, police said.