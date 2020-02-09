Girl, 17, missing from Back of the Yards

article

Police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly three weeks from the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Jatziry Lopez, 17, was last seen Jan. 20 near Damen Avenue and 47th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lopez is a 5-foot, 125-pound girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

She has been known to frequent the area near 69th Street and Maplewood Avenue in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.