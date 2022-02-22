Girl, 17, pepper-sprayed on CTA Red Line platform in South Loop

A teenage girl was pepper-sprayed while standing on a CTA Red Line platform Monday night in the South Loop neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was at the Roosevelt Red Line platform around 10:30 a.m. when she was pepper-sprayed by an unknown female who ran away, police said.

She was taken to Insight Hospital & Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP