Girl, 17, shot in head on Chicago's South Side

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the head while inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 11300 block of South Normal.

At about 12:07 p.m., the 17-year-old girl was inside a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

She was shot in the head, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.

The investigation in ongoing.