Girl, 17, shot on NW Side

A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the Northwest Side near O’Hare International Airport.

The teen was riding in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Mannheim Road when someone fired shots at the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the thigh and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in good condition, police said.

Police said the shooting may have been a possible road rage incident.

Area Five detectives are investigating.