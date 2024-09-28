Girl, 2, hospitalized after shooting in Chicago Lawn: police

A shooting inside a home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood has left a 2-year-old girl hospitalized, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of W. 61st Street.

The child was shot in the right leg by an "unknown offender" while inside a home, according to Chicago police. Further details on the shooting haven't been released.

Police said the girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and is in good condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.