Chicago crime: Girl, 4, shot in leg on West Side, police say

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of W. Franklin Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police responded to the scene a little after 6 p.m.

The girl was in an apartment when she was shot in the left leg, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Area detectives are investigating.