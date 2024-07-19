Girl, 9, critically hurt in hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side

A driver ran a red light and critically injured a 9-year-old girl who was crossing the street Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.

The girl and two others were crossing the street when the driver of a silver SUV ran a red light and struck her around 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.

Paramedics took the girl to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene after the crash.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.