16-year-old girl charged in 4 separate Chicago carjackings

A teenager was charged in connection with four separate armed carjackings and with stealing a car with a young child in the back seat, police said Thursday.

The 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood.

She was charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The carjackings took place against these victims at the following locations in the South Loop, per police:

A 36-year-old man on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street

A 60-year-old woman on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue

A 27-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place

A 35-year-old man on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue

Police said she was also charged with the unlawful restraint of a 7-year-old girl that took place Feb. 27 in the Bridgeport neighborhood. A source told FOX 32 the teenager stole an Acura that had the keys inside and the girl in the backseat.



The car was recovered near Archer Avenue and Halsted Street. The young girl was not injured.