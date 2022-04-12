Girl, 17, critically wounded in shooting near Chicago State University

A teenager was shot and critically wounded Monday night while driving near Chicago State University in the Burnside neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was driving in the 600 block of East 95th Street around 8:21 p.m. when a dark vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting in her direction, police said.

She was shot in the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

