Girl, 13, reported missing from Lawndale

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing over the weekend from the Lawndale neighborhood.

Lakayla Boyd was last seen Saturday in the 1200 block of South Troy Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Boyd is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in long braids.

She was last seen wearing a long dark blue Tommy Hilfiger coat, a red hoodie, dark blue jeans and gray/white Jordans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.