Girl Scouts unveil their next cookie for 2026

The Brief Exploremores, a new rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, will join the Girl Scout lineup in the 2026 cookie season. The cookies will be available nationwide, both online and in person, from January through April. Sales benefit local Girl Scout councils and troops, funding programs and experiences year-round.



There’s a newcomer in the Girl Scout cookie world, and it’s set to debut in 2026.

What we know:

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana announced Tuesday that Exploremores will be up for grabs in the 2026 cookie season.

The cookie is described as a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich, filled with chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème.

"Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout," the organization said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ irl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana announced Tuesday that Exploremores will be up for grabs in the 2026 cookie season. (Girl Scouts )

The new cookie will be sold nationwide, both online and in person.

What's next:

Each purchase of Exploremores—and any other box of Girl Scout cookies—supports local councils and troops, helping fund programs and experiences throughout the year.

Girl Scout cookie season typically runs from January through April.

For more information, or to learn more about what cookies will be available, follow this link.