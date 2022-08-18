Girl struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory returns home after 4-day hospitalization

A 13-year-old girl who was struck by lightning while visiting a Chicago garden last week was released from the hospital just four days after the strike, her family announced in a statement.

The girl went into "traumatic arrest" after she was struck by lightning on Aug. 3 near Garfield Park Conservatory. A family member performed CPR on her until emergency crews arrived.

She was rushed to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. The girl was released from the hospital and returned home on Aug. 8.

Crediting first responders and Stroger staff, the girl's family said she will likely be able to start the school year without limitations .

Cook County Health’s trauma and pediatric teams recognized the Chicago Fire Department first responders yesterday for their expertise and commitment in caring for the girl who was struck by lightning in Garfield Park on Aug. 3 | Provided

"This outcome is primarily due to the good fortune that a family member, who was at the scene, was trained in CPR and relentlessly applied this technique until the rescue was turned over to the Chicago Fire Department emergency crew," the statement read. "Her survival depended upon the total expertise of the early responders and ability of the Stroger staff to make the correct decisions in further care."

Doctors at Stroger are encouraging people to enroll in CPR classes to be better prepared to help others in emergency situations.