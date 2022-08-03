Girl, 13, struck by lightning on Chicago's West Side: CFD
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department says they received a call of a teenage girl being struck by lightning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood near the conservatory — located at 300 N Central Park Ave.
The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital as a trauma patient in critical condition, the fire department said.
No further details were immediately available.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.