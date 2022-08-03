Girl, 13, struck by lightning on Chicago's West Side: CFD

A 13-year-old girl was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department says they received a call of a teenage girl being struck by lightning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood near the conservatory — located at 300 N Central Park Ave.

The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital as a trauma patient in critical condition, the fire department said.

No further details were immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.