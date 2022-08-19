Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend

A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. She was identified as 29-year-old Margaret McCabe.

An investigation revealed she died of fentanyl intoxication.

The investigation also revealed that on Nov. 5, 2021, McCabe traveled with her boyfriend — Sergius Harty — to Chicago to purchase narcotics, officials said.

Harty allegedly bought several bags of narcotics and gave one bag containing fentanyl to McCabe.

Sergius Harty

The investigation found once the couple returned home, McCabe ingested the fentanyl given to her by Harty, officials said.

"This senseless loss of life must stop and one way to stop it is to hold those who supply fatal doses of narcotics responsible," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "A dealer, a friend or even a family member may think twice about supplying this poison knowing that they will be looking at a significant amount of time behind bars if they are the proven source of a fatal overdose."

On Aug. 18, 2022, Harty was arrested and charged with one count of drug induced homicide. He's next due in court on Sept. 15.