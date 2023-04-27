All-clear given after bomb threat at Glenbard West High School

An all-clear was given at Glenbard West High School Thursday morning after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation.

The school, located at 670 Crescent Blvd in Glen Ellyn, was evacuated around 10 a.m. as police investigated the threat, officials said.

As of noon, Glen Ellyn police said the school is all clear and people are allowed to return to school buildings. All closed roadways have reopened.

The nature of the bomb threat was not immediately clear as police continue to investigate.

Glenbard West has an enrollment of roughly 2,000 students and is roughly 30 miles west of Chicago.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.