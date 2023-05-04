Glenbard West student arrested after 2 bomb threats in less than a week

A 17-year-old Glenbard West High School student was arrested Wednesday after a bomb threat was made – the second in less than a week.

The school, located at 670 Crescent Blvd in Glen Ellyn, was evacuated "as a precaution" around 11:30 a.m. as police investigated the threat, officials said.

No threats were identified, and the campus reopened around 2 p.m. Investigators identified a suspect and arrested them later Wednesday evening.

A bomb threat was issued to the school on April 27, as well, but an all-clear was given after police searched the premises.

Glen Ellyn police say the threat made last Thursday remains under investigation.

The student in custody is facing two counts of felony disorderly conduct and was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding these two incidents is asked to contact the Glen Ellyn Police Department.

Glenbard West has an enrollment of roughly 2,000 students and is roughly 30 miles west of Chicago.