Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Glenbard West High School

A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Glenbard West High School on Wednesday, the second such threat at the school in less than a week.

The school, located at 670 Crescent Blvd in Glen Ellyn, was evacuated "as a precaution" around 11:30 a.m. as police investigated the threat, officials said.

The nature of the bomb threat was not immediately clear.

A bomb threat was issued to the school last Thursday but an all-clear was given after police searched the premises.

Glenbard West has an enrollment of roughly 2,000 students and is roughly 30 miles west of Chicago.