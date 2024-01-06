Glendale Heights man charged in 2020 fatal shooting on Chicago's Lower West Side

article

A suburban man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Chicago's Lower West Side over three years ago.

Angel Avelar, 22, was accused of fatally shooting a 57-year-old man in the 2300 block of South Wood Street on Dec. 28, 2020.

Police arrested Alvelar at his home in the 1100 block of South Cedar Street in Glendale Heights on Thursday.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. His detention hearing was scheduled for today.