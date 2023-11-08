Glendale Heights installs Narcan vending machine at city hall

DuPage County getting some extra help in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The Glendale Heights Police Department received its second Narcan vending machine. It was installed in the Glendale Heights City Hall Wednesday.

A little over a year ago, the DuPage County Health Department installed the first Narcan vending machine at a Community Center.

The purpose of the vending machine is to make Narcan more widely accessible. Narcan is effective at preventing overdose deaths.

More than 100,000 deaths a year have been linked to drug overdoses since 2020 in the U.S.