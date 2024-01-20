Glendale Heights president charged after shoving village police chief

A suburban village president is facing charges for shoving the Glendale Heights Police Chief last October.

Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Khokhar was charged with battery for an incident that happened between him and Police Chief George Pappas.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office says Khobhar intentionally shoved Pappas with both hands in an "insulting and provoking nature."

The charges were approved by the DuPage County State's Assistant Attorney on Friday, Jan. 19.

No further information was available at this time.