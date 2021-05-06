Expand / Collapse search

Glenn Close, Mila Kunis discuss new drama 'Four Good Days'

CHICAGO - Acting legend Glenn Close and Mila Kunis star in the new drama Four Good Days, in which Close plays the mother of Kunis, a drug addict, and must help her stay sober for four days in order to try a new rehab shot.  

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Close and Kunis about finding levity on set despite such a serious subject.  

"It depends on the scene," says Close. "Sometimes you have to stay in the zone, especially if it’s difficult to get there. But otherwise, I think tragedy…some people laugh when they’re sad. So I think it’s really important to be able to walk away or have a couple of jokes and then get back to it."

"I would say similarly. I definitely don’t bring it home," Kunis said. "[I laugh] in between scenes – maybe not in the middle of a scene. It’s not like you’re doing cartwheels in the middle of the grass, but you’re not somber in the corner either."  

Four Good Days is playing in theaters around Chicago now. 