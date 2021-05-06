Glenn Close, Mila Kunis discuss new drama 'Four Good Days'

Acting legend Glenn Close and Mila Kunis star in the new drama Four Good Days, in which Close plays the mother of Kunis, a drug addict, and must help her stay sober for four days in order to try a new rehab shot.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Close and Kunis about finding levity on set despite such a serious subject.

"It depends on the scene," says Close. "Sometimes you have to stay in the zone, especially if it’s difficult to get there. But otherwise, I think tragedy…some people laugh when they’re sad. So I think it’s really important to be able to walk away or have a couple of jokes and then get back to it."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"I would say similarly. I definitely don’t bring it home," Kunis said. "[I laugh] in between scenes – maybe not in the middle of a scene. It’s not like you’re doing cartwheels in the middle of the grass, but you’re not somber in the corner either."

Advertisement

Four Good Days is playing in theaters around Chicago now.