Glenview police seeking to identify bank robbery suspect

Suburban police are seeking to identify an individual in connection to a bank robbery in Glenview on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chase Bank located at 2801 Pfingsten Road reported a robbery at 4:44 p.m.

Bank employees told Glenview police that a woman in her 30s handed a note to a teller demanding cash. The suspect left the bank on foot in an unknown direction without any cash.

No weapons were displayed or implied during the robbery and no employees were injured during the incident.

Glen view police are seeking to identify this individual in connection to a bank robbery.

The woman was described as 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5 and weighed roughly 115-120 pounds. She wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sunglasses and two surgical masks.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.