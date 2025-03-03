Death investigation underway in Glenview after person found dead inside home
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A death investigation is underway in Glenview after a person was found dead inside a home over the weekend.
What we know:
Glenview police officers responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Glenview Road around 7:31 p.m. on Sunday for a well-being check.
Upon arrival, officers located a deceased person inside the residence.
The name of the person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
What's next:
The investigation is being conducted by the Glenview Police Investigations Bureau with assistance from the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Glenview Police Department.