Death investigation underway in Glenview after person found dead inside home

The Brief Glenview police found a deceased person inside a home during a well-being check Sunday evening. The individual's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is being led by the Glenview Police Investigations Bureau with support from NORTAF and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.



A death investigation is underway in Glenview after a person was found dead inside a home over the weekend.

What we know:

Glenview police officers responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Glenview Road around 7:31 p.m. on Sunday for a well-being check.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased person inside the residence.

The name of the person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

What's next:

The investigation is being conducted by the Glenview Police Investigations Bureau with assistance from the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.