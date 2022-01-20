Glenview mail theft: Suspect pried open mail receptacle outside of post office, stole unknown amount of mail

A suspect stole mail from a mail receptacle at the Glenview Post Office over the weekend.

According to Glenview police, an unknown suspect pried open the outdoor mail receptacle at the Glenview Post Office, located at 1400 Patriot Blvd., between Saturday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 5 p.m., and stole an unknown amount of mail.

Police are warning residents who dropped off mail that contained financial payments or personal information during this time frame to take necessary steps to stop fraud.

Residents are encouraged to notify their banks and credit card companies as well as cancel any checks that may have been in the receptacle.

If you believe your mail was stolen, you can file a report with the Glenview Police Department. The department will then forward the report to the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office.