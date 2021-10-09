Glenview man, 22, critically injured in hit-and-run crash

A Glenview man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday.

At about 2:10 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 200 block of Route 45 in Indian Creek for a report of a person down, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they located an unconscious 22-year-old man.

He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

According to preliminary information from police, the man was walking on or near the roadway when he was struck by a passing white Audi SUV that was traveling southeast of Route 45.

The driver of the Audi did not stop after striking the man.

If any on sees a white Audi SUV with new damage to the front of the car or have any information on the crash, police are asking that you contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 549-5200.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.