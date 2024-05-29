Cook County man charged with sexual assaulting juvenile acquaintance

A suburban man was arrested this week on charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile he knew.

On May 26, Glenview police responded to a home on 3rd Street for a report of sexual assault.

According to police, Marco Sanchez-Hernandez, 39, sexually assaulted a juvenile acquaintance and fled the home before officers arrived.

The next day, Sanchez-Hernandez was located and taken into custody in Des Plaines. He was charged with sexual assault, in addition to a Lake County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, but no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Sanchez-Hernandez is urged to contact the Glenview Police tip line at 847-901-6055.