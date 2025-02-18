Suburban Chicago man charged in Barrington crash that killed officer heading to work

The Brief Glenview Officer Robert Fryc was killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning when Christopher Lopez allegedly veered into oncoming traffic, according to police. Lopez, suspected of driving under the influence, was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide. Fryc, recently honored for saving a fellow officer's life, is being mourned by the Glenview community.



A reckless homicide charge has been filed against a man accused of crashing into an off-duty Glenview police officer who was on his way to work Sunday morning.

Deadly Barrington crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on Northwest Highway in Barrington. Christopher Lopez, 23, allegedly veered his Kia Forte into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Volkswagen Jetta that was being driven by off-duty police officer Robert Fryc.

Fryc was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After the crash, Lopez was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was taken to the same hospital to undergo DUI testing.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged Lopez with one count of reckless homicide.

Christopher Lopez (left) and Officer Robert Fryc | Barrington police and the Village of Glenview

Fryc previously honored for heroics

Dig deeper:

It was less than two weeks ago that Fryc was recognized at a village board meeting along with other first responders for their work to help save the life of a fellow officer last summer.

On June 4, 2024, Fryc noticed one of his colleagues slumped in the seat of a car and stopped to check on him. His fellow officer was losing consciousness, Police Chief William Fitzpatrick said during the village board meeting.

Fryc called dispatch and Glenview Fire Department personnel responded to help the officer before taking him to Lutheran General Hospital.

The officer Fryc found had a brain aneurysm.

"And without that quick work from everybody that was there, [the officer] wouldn't be with us today, with his family," Fitzpatrick said.

Glenview Ofc. Robert Fryc receives an award during a Feb. 4 village board meeting for his work helping save a colleague in 2024. Fryce was killed in a car crash in Barrington on Feb. 16, 2024.

The chief also praised Fryc for his work throughout his time with the Glenview Police Department.

"Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague," said Fitzpatrick in a statement. "He was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together."

Village President Michael Jenny added:

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Fryc, who just two weeks ago we recognized for his service and dedication to Glenview. On behalf of the entire Village, I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Fryc’s family, friends and fellow officers. When the time is right, we will come together as a community to honor and remember his service.

What's next:

Lopez, of Cary, has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Cook County 3rd District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.