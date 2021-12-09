Glenview shooting: Man, 19, shot in parking lot of Plaza del Prado

A 19-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot in suburban Glenview Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Plaza del Prado, which is located in the 2700 block of Pfingsten Road.

Just after noon, Glenview officers responded to the shooting and located the victim. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest is currently being questioned by police. Although the name of the person of interest has not been released, police said the person is also a 19-year-old man.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No further information has been made available by police.

Advertisement

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, you can contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.