Glenview student injured after chair thrown into crowded stairwell

A middle school student in Glenview is recovering after a disturbing incident last month.

District 34 officials say a student at Attea Middle School threw a chair from a third-floor landing into a crowded stairwell about 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 during dismissal.

The chair hit and injured another student on the second floor, according to District 34 spokeswoman Cathy Kedjidjian. Paramedics were called and the student was rushed to an area hospital.

The condition of the student is not known and the family has asked for privacy, Kedjidjian said.

The school is not releasing any details on disciplinary measures due to privacy laws, but said they are taking strong and appropriate action following the incident.

A letter to families said the school district will continue to review the incident in order to determine whether any further safety measures are necessary.

"We can share that Attea and District administration conducted a thorough investigation and are taking strong and appropriate action -- and will do the same in any case that threatens the safety of our students and staff, because the safety, health and well being of students and staff is the District’s top priority," the letter read.

"We will continue our investigation Districtwide to determine if any additional structural safety enhancements or new processes or procedures need to be implemented."