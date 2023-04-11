Global tech company launching in Aurora — what to know

The city of Aurora is getting ready to welcome a new business, and hundreds of new jobs.

The company, IT People Network, promises to create 500 jobs over the next five years.

"For the last hundred years, Aurora has been known as the city of lights because we were one of the first cities in the state of Illinois to have electric streetlamps. One of the first in the country. Now we're being considered the city of light speed. Because we're focusing on it and creating corridors and welcoming and accepting our IT businesses here in the city of Aurora," said Mayor Richard Irvin.

The CEO of IT People Network says the company is growing at an incredible rate, having launched a new service just on Tuesday.