Matteson man with pre-existing conditions beats COVID, reunites with wife after spending weeks in the hospital

A suburban couple is dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19 hitting home, and this man was already dealing with more health challenges than most.

Michael Baker has been in and out of the hospital for the last three years. He was taking 23 pills a day, paralyzed from the waist down and receiving three liters of oxygen around the clock. Then, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I can’t help but think about things turning out not so good," said Baker.

Baker says COVID was his greatest fear. His wife, Monique, tested positive for the virus first.

"I was insane about protecting us being the one that goes outside of the home," said Monique.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

After 26 days in the hospital and nearly a week on a ventilator, doctors at St. James hospital in Olympia Fields were able to get Baker’s breathing back regulated and he went home Tuesday.

His wife is now, of course, back by his side.

After beating the odds and surviving yet another obstacle, Baker thanks his wife and especially a higher power.

"It’s just good to be able to know that she’s there, know that God is there, continue to thank him, bless him, cause he’s sure done a lot," said Baker.

