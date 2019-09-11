Gold Coast man put drugs in Logan Square mailbox: police

article

A Gold Coast man is facing felony charges after he allegedly placed a package of narcotics in a Logan Square mailbox Wednesday, prompting a hazardous materials response that shut down traffic in the area for several hours.

Pawel Borowski-Beszta, 25, was charged with controlled substance trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.

He was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly dropped a “suspicious package” into a United States Postal Service mailbox in the 3600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

Police were alerted to the suspicious package about 10:30 a.m. and closed off several blocks of Fullerton and Central Park avenues as a hazardous materials team conducted an investigation. The streets were reopened about 1:25 p.m.

Borowski-Beszta was previously arrested on Feb. 15 after officers found 17 pounds of marijuana, 18,000 Xanax pills and $20,000 in cash during a traffic stop, according to Chicago police.

His bail was set at $50,000 in that case and he was released on Feb. 20 after posting bond, according to Cook County court records.

He was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to drug charges from 2011, court records show.

Borowski-Beszta is due in court for a bail hearing on the latest charges Thursday afternoon.