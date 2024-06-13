Gold Coast shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded while walking Thursday morning in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The man, who is in his 20's, was walking just before 1 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1600 block of North Astor Street, according to police.

He was shot in his thigh and buttocks and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.