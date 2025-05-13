Golfer hit by car that drove onto Chicago course in ICU, officials say

The Brief A car driving erratically went onto a Chicago golf course and hit a 70-year-old man on Monday. The victim was seriously injured and taken to the ICU at St. Francis Hospital, officials said. The driver was arrested and charges are pending.



A car drove onto a North Side golf course on Monday and hit and seriously injured a 70-year-old man, who was hospitalized.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Billy Caldwell Golf Course on Chicago’s Far North Side, according to the Forest Preserve District of Cook County.

What we know:

Officials said the car was driving "erratically" onto the course and hit the golfer on the fifth hole.

The 70-year-old victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit.

The driver was arrested by Forest Preserve police, and charges are pending, the district said.

The Forest Preserve police are leading the investigation. Chicago police also responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the driver of the car.

It was unclear why they drove onto the course.