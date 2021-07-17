'Good Trouble' vigil in honor of Rep. John Lewis held in Chicago

Demonstrators in Chicago say democracy is at stake in America, on the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis‘s death, the civil rights icon and a champion for voting rights. They say now is the time for people to take up his legacy.

Demonstrators held candles at the site of the public art sculptures of Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King on the Lakefront as motorists honked while driving by.

They are calling for a commitment from Congress to re-establish voting rights, that are being challenged in states around the country, and to battle Injustices that they say oppress people of color and cause tensions that create violence in Chicago.

Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church says Lewis pushed for voting rights because it is a powerful non-violent tool, needed now especially with the surge of racism building in this country.

The artist who created the sculptures titled "Demand Justice" is a member of St Sabina Church. Supporters will ask the city to make it a permanent installation.