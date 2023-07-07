Google begins sending out payments in privacy lawsuit settlement

In the massive class-action lawsuit centered around privacy violations, Google has initiated payments starting Friday.

The lawsuit alleged that Google violated Illinois law by collecting and storing biometric data from photos stored in "Google Photos."

Last September, a judge approved a $100 million settlement with the state of Illinois. Claimants who submitted a valid claim can now expect to receive their payments. Electronic deposits have already commenced, while those who opted for a paper check should allow up to two weeks for delivery.

Each claimant will receive an approximate payment of $95 as part of the settlement.

The deadline to claim a cut of the settlement was Sept. 24, 2022. Those who were eligible to receive payments included people who appeared in a photo on Google Photos between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022. You must have been an Illinois resident at the time.

How will I get paid?

When Illinois residents filed a claim, you were able to select the option of receiving your payment by check or electronically through Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, digital MasterCard or direct deposit.

More information on the settlement can be found HERE.