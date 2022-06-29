Google in talks to buy Chicago's Thompson Center: report
CHICAGO - There is a new plot twist in the sale of Chicago’s iconic Thompson Center.
Google is reportedly in talks to buy the building.
The Sun-Times says Google is negotiating to buy the building in the Loop and expand its Chicago offices there.
The spaceship-like building is 37 years old and was designed by Helmut Jahn. It faced demolition until a developer bought it last year for $70 million.
There is no word yet on any details of the Google deal.