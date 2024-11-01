New Google store in Chicago suburb offers shoppers a first-of-its-kind experience

The Brief Google is opening its first retail store in the Midwest at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook. The store offers hands-on experiences with a range of Google products, including Pixel devices, Nest cameras, and Fitbit trackers. Store hours run daily, with Google experts available for product support and in-store pickups.



Google’s first physical retail store in the Midwest opened Friday in suburban Chicago.

Located in Oakbrook Center mall, customers can see and test Google devices like the Pixel phones, Nest cameras, Fitbit trackers, and more.

The space will also function as an online order pick-up point. People can shop online at GoogleStore.com before heading there to get their product.

Regular store hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Experts will be on-site to help with troubleshooting, offer product advice, and even provide repairs for Pixel phones.

This is Google’s fifth physical store in the United States and its first in a shopping center.