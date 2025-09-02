Goose Island crash leaves 4 injured, driver in custody
CHICAGO - A man was taken into custody early Tuesday after allegedly running a red light and causing a two-car crash that injured four people in the Goose Island neighborhood.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Larrabee Street, when a white sedan headed west on Division Street went through a traffic signal and struck the rear of a blue sedan, police said. The white sedan then lost control and hit a pole.
The woman driving the blue sedan was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with a leg injury and was listed in good condition. Two women riding in her car were also taken to St. Mary’s in fair condition, while a male passenger was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, according to police.
No other injuries were reported.
What's next:
The man driving the white sedan was placed into custody, and police said charges are pending.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.