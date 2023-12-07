Boy, 15, charged with stabbing man in Goose Island

A teenage boy was charged in connection with a stabbing last November in the Goose Island neighborhood.

The 15-year-old allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded a 38-year-old man on Nov. 19 in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue, police said.

The boy was arrested Wednesday in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Square. He was charged with one count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

No further information was provided.