GOP in Chicago chooses Milwaukee as site for 2024 presidential nominating convention

Top Republicans have formally anointed Milwaukee to host their presidential nominating convention in 2024.

"Choosing Milwaukee, you have given, you have given – sorry, Chicago – the greatest Midwestern city," said Reince Priebus, former White House chief of staff.

The Republican National Committee made Friday’s announcement at a Chicago Loop hotel hosting their mid-summer meeting, triggering memories that the Democrats' 2020 Milwaukee convention planned for some delegates to stay here, since southeast Wisconsin lacks enough good hotel rooms — something the mayor did not mention today.

"We want to share our waterfront. We want to share our riverwalks. We want you to enjoy our hotels. We want you to visit our museums," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

While Mayor Johnson extolled Milwaukee’s virtues during today's formal signing ceremony, Republican leaders focused on Wisconsin’s status as the number one Midwestern swing state. President Joe Biden won it by about 20,000 votes in 2020, roughly the same as Donald Trump's winning margin four years earlier in 2016.

"You know, Democrats for a long time took the Midwest states for granted. They won states like Wisconsin and Michigan. And, then, we changed that in 2016. And we wanna change that again in 2024," said Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee.

COVID-19 forced both parties' 2020 conventions to become online, virtual events. The Democrats plan to choose a site by early next year. Chicago's a finalist, along with New York, Houston and Atlanta.