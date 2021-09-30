Gov. Pritzker awards first round of grants to support small businesses

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the first grants through the state's Back to Business recovery program have been awarded.

More than $24 million in grants have been provided to 521 businesses in 146 cities across the state.

Over 70 percent of the grants have gone to applicants in disproportionately impacted communities and more than half have gone to minority-owned businesses.

Thursday morning, Pritzker talked about the importance of getting these grants to the businesses that are the backbone of the state's economy.

"We’re working hard to ensure that these Back to Business grants go where they’re most needed," Pritzker said, "Using our resources to their greatest potential also means investing in the people, the families, the dreams that power our small business sector. That’s why my administration is not only focused on directly funding businesses but also on resources to keep our workforce and communities thriving alongside them."

The Pritzker administration will continue to accept application grants through Oct. 13.